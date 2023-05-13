When: East Donegal supervisors meeting, May 4.

What happened: Supervisors voted to make donations to nonprofit organizations that benefit the local community.

Historical society: They first awarded $4,500 to the Maytown Historical Society for the 2023 year. The Maytown Historical Society works to continue the history of both Maytown and East Donegal Township by preserving artifacts, hosting events and advocating for policies to preserve area history.

Parade donation: Supervisors also donated $5,000 to American Legion Post #809 to assist in expenses for the 2023 Memorial Day parade and celebration.

History: East Donegal Township has a tradition of donating to both the American Legion and Maytown Historical Society each year.

Quotable: “(The donations) help to support the community and benefit both the township and the residents,” Chair Scott Kingsboro said after the meeting.

Scholarship program: Each year, the township awards a $1,000 to a graduating senior from Donegal High School who plans to continue their education. This year, the scholarship was awarded to Makayla Ober and Caleb Kendig.

Fire department: Dan Houseal, deputy chief of the Maytown-East Donegal Fire Department, reported that the department is beginning fire prevention activities for businesses. He explained the department carried out fire-extinguisher and fire-prevention training in years past, but with the arrival of the COVID-19 pandemic and other causes, the practice fell by the wayside. Now, the department is proud to get fire-prevention methods out into the community, Houseal said.

Other business: Township supervisors awarded a contract for portable toilets at township parks to Tillet Inc. for $222 per week. They also canceled their scheduled May 16 work session due to a conflict with primary elections.

Next meeting: The board will meet from 7 to 9 p.m. June 1.