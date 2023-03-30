When: East Donegal Township supervisors meeting, March 21.

What happened: The township discussed the need to add zoning regulations for short-term rental accommodations during its work session.

Why it matters: Craig Underwood, township zoning officer/building code official, explained that state law requires zoning ordinances provide for all reasonable uses of land. Over the years, short-term housing rentals have become a reasonable use the township needs to address, he said.

Background: In 2021, the township was working on an ordinance relating to short-term rentals and had a public meeting about the ordinance, but it never finalized the draft due to feedback from the public and the lack of a pressing urge.

Crafting the ordinance: Currently, an application for a short-term rental is deemed a nonspecified use and handled on a case-by-case basis before the township Zoning Hearing Board. Township Manager Jeff Butler suggested zoning criteria for consideration such as identifying areas where a short-term rental is appropriate. Potential areas might include the agricultural district, the conservation district and the low-density residential district. Short-term rentals have fueled resident complaints about noise, shortage of parking spots and overcrowding by events held. Butler said those complaints could be minimized in low-density areas.

Owner’s role: Butler said owners who stay in the area and have a stake in the community tend to do a better job resolving complaints, although there are exceptions. Some townships have ordinances that require short-term rental owners to live in the house for at least nine months of the year, which could be an approach East Donegal Township takes. Either way, both Butler and Underwood expressed the importance of creating a specific ordinance that benefits all residents.

Quotable: “As much as we like the case-by-case basis approach, from a legal standpoint I think we need to address short-term rentals,” Underwood said. “We must specifically address it and put limitations on it.

What’s next: Township Chairman Scott Kingsboro gave Butler the go-ahead to pursue the creation of a specific ordinance for short-term rentals. A draft ordinance will likely be available at either the April or May meeting of the board.

Fire department loan: Township Treasurer Jodi Diaz spoke with the board regarding a loan taken out in 2015 when Maytown Fire Department constructed a building addition. At the time, interest rates were fixed and low. After 54 months, the loan converted to a variable-rate interest loan, which moves with the market. Now, the rate is high. On March 21, the township still had to pay $420,329 on the loan. Diaz recommended the board take action to pay off the loan in its entirety to avoid the continuing increased interest rates. Funding would come from the township reserve fund included in the latest fiscal budget. Supervisors will take action on the loan at their April meeting.

Audit report: The township presented its annual audit report at the March 2 meeting. There were no irregularities, with Diaz remarking at the March 21 meeting that finances in the township were “solid.”