- When: Supervisors meeting, Dec. 5.

- What happened: The board of supervisors approved $4.75 million budget. The tax rate is set at 3.1165 mills.

- What it means: Like previous years, there will be no tax increases. A taxpayer who owns a property assessed at $100,000 will pay $311.65 in township taxes yearly.

- Parking ordinances: There have been complaints by residents about parked vehicles creating hazardous conditions at intersections, as well as streets being used for long-term vehicle storage. The township has been working to develop an ordinance to address commercial vehicles, trailers and recreational vehicles being parked on township streets. This has led to consideration of an additional ordinance that would address the impact of moving these vehicles from public to private property. Drafts are expected to be reviewed by the planning committees in January.

- Maytown Square signs: Yield signs approaching the square on South River Street were approved last month. After further discussion with community members and the chief of police, Supervisor Tom Jones recommended identifying the square as a “circular intersection” and replacing the stop signs with yield signs on High Street in addition to South River Street. The yield signs will be a change from local custom but are in line with how circular intersections are expected to work. Township Manager Jeffrey Butler advised that an ordinance will be required for the change. The board approved moving forward with crafting an ordinance to be reviewed in the new year.

- Quotable: “This will bring clarity and is a move with the future in mind,” Jones said.

- Next steps: Supervisors will review the proposed ordinances for on-street parking, off-street parking and yield signs at Center Square.

- Reorganization: Supervisors will reorganize and hold the first regular meeting of 2020 at 5 p.m. Jan. 6.

- Other business: In honor of Maytown Veterans, the community is invited to attend the Wreaths Across America ceremony at East Donegal Township Building at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 17. The event is sponsored by Maytown American Legion Auxiliary Unit 809 and will have a ceremony with Boy Scout Troop 64 and music by the Donegal Rhythm Singers.

