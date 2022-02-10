When: East Cocalico Township supervisors meeting, Feb. 3.

What happened: Traffic woes at one of East Cocalico Township’s busiest intersections were the main topic of discussion. Following up on a request the board made last September regarding the intersection of North Reading Road (Route 272) and Church Street, John Schick of Rettew, the township’s traffic engineering firm, presented the board with its two best options. The first option is a highly upgraded signalized intersection with turning lanes, while the second option would eliminate all signals and create a roundabout.

Option one: Schick said a signalized intersection would need “a total overhaul,” meaning all new traffic signals. Sidewalks would be extended on both east and west Church Street, and left-turn lanes would be created on both directions on Route 272 and Church Street. Because there are businesses on two of the corners, a convenience store and service station on the northwest side and a pizza restaurant on the northeast corner, care would be taken to minimize impacts on these properties.

Option two: Schick then presented the plan for a single-lane roundabout, eliminating all signal lights. The roundabout would have an 80-foot outer diameter and a 50-foot inner diameter. Route 272 would also have two bypass lanes where traffic turning east or west on Church Street could do so without entering the traffic circle. Schick said roundabouts lessen delays, perform traffic calming as drivers are forced to reduce speed, and provide better levels of service on approaches. “Traffic doesn’t stop,” he said. “It continuously moves through the roundabout.” A roundabout is less expense insofar as maintenance and operational costs. Schick said it is also safer for pedestrians crossing the streets forming the intersection as they can cross one lane to the center island, then cross the second lane rather than having to navigate across two lanes of fast-moving vehicles.

The cost: The signalized intersection, Schick said, would $2.6 million. The roundabout would cost $2.1 million. Each plan allows the township to use money from its traffic impact fee fund, a tax imposed on developers based on size of a project and amount of traffic it might generate. The township has $500,000 in this fund that can be used toward the intersection.

Next meeting: The board will take up this issue again on Feb. 17.