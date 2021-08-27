When: East Cocalico Township supervisors meeting, Aug. 31.

What happened: Township supervisors addressed a problem about Eagle Disposal not picking up residential recycling because of what the trash hauler called a staffing “crunch.” Township Manager Mike Hession said Eagle proposed placing a dumpster at the township building where residents could bring their recycling. The dumpster program would run through Oct 1 by which time Eagle feels they could have staffing levels back up, Hession told the board.

Board comment: Supervisor Jeffrey Mitchell worried that on windy days there will be material from the dumpster strewn all over the grounds. Chairman Romao “RC” Carrasco worried that people would dump items like sofas, old paint cans and other toxic substances.“I don’t want to see the township have any liability with this,” Carrasco said. Supervisor Craig Ebersole said the dumpster idea is “not acceptable.”

Public comment: Residents June Kinback and Allen Maxwell said there are places in the township where Eagle doesn’t pick up trash regularly, let alone recycling.

Quotable: “You should suspend them,” Kinback said. “They’re not doing their job.”

What’s next: The board instructed Hession to reach out to residents through the township’s website, allowing Eagle customers to make their own decisions by posting a list of the other six approved haulers that serve East Cocalico. “They’re educated consumers,” Carrasco said. “They can make that decision on their own.”

Also: The board accepted the resignation of G. Sidni Schlegel from the township Planning Commission after more than 20 years of service years.” Schlegel is moving from the township.