When: East Cocalico Township supervisors meeting, Sept. 2.

What happened: The board decided masking will remain optional at East Cocalico Township meetings as COVID-19 cases continue to rise.

Discussion: Supervisor Craig Ebersole brought up the issue at the meeting, suggesting a policy be made about mask-wearing at township meetings and residents visiting the township office in light of Gov. Tom Wolf’s mandate regarding masking in Pennsylvania schools. “Some people may be more comfortable if others are wearing a mask,” Ebersole said. Resident Allen Maxwell favored keeping masks “a personal choice.” Maxwell said, “I don’t have a problem with someone who prefers a mask for themselves. Personally, I think masks do more harm than good. They give you a false sense of security.” Supervisor Jeffrey Mitchell said because of the availability of a vaccine, he was fine with a mask-optional policy. Supervisor Chairman Romao “RC” Carrasco said, “I’m a big believer in that you’re all intelligent individuals. ... We have enough government intrusion, so I don’t think you need any more intrusion from us on mandating whether or not you need a mask.” He said residents not willing to risk public meetings can attend by Zoom.

Trash collection problem: Supervisors were asked if any steps had been taken toward a solution on Eagle Disposal’s failure to pick up residents’ recycling because of staff shortage. Carrasco said Eagle had been sent a letter stating the township lists other approved haulers on its website. If customers are dissatisfied with Eagle they can contact another hauler, officials noted. The letter also informed Eagle it needs to start collecting recyclables by Oct. 1.