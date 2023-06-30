When: Township supervisors meeting, June 15.

What happened: Supervisors tabled a request to accept a petition for a proposed rezoning of farmland from agriculture to industrial.

Background: C&B Development wants to rezone 23.6 acres of a 43.6-acre farm at Stone Hill and Gehman School roads. The farmland, now zoned agricultural, would have to be changed to light industrial. The developer asked the board to accept a petition to rezone and hand it off to the township’s zoning hearing board.

More: The developer, along with Steve Martin, who is the landowner, told the board this tract, consisting of hard, red-clay soil, is a poor tract to farm. Martin, whose family purchased the land in 1951, attested to his limited value as far as crop yield goes. The land suffers from a combination of hard soil, poor drainage and low levels of nitrate.

Quotable: “As far as I’m concerned, it’s one of the most difficult places to farm in Lancaster County,” Martin said.

Developer perspective: Attorney Mark Koch, representing the developer, said the rezoning petition is in line with the township’s comprehensive plan, and it has won the blessing of the Lancaster County Planning Commission and the Cocalico School Board. Because the land adjoins with industrial land containing other warehouses, such as the Acme Distribution Center, and is close to Route 222 and the turnpike, this makes it “a logical extension of your existing light industrial zone.” Andy Baldo, a developer, outlined the benefits to the township. He said the project would add 215 employees. By way of tax benefits, Baldo said the impact would amount to about $327,000 “across county, township and school district.” That includes $24,000 to the township, $264,000 to the school district and $39,000 to the county. n Board response: The board was uncertain. Chair Lorenzo Bonura voiced his concern about the township becoming “another Carlisle with warehouses everywhere.” n Quotables: “I know there’s a financial gain for the school district and it brings jobs to this area,” Bonura said. “That’s great. We’re right in the prime area for it — Route 222, 76. Everything’s right here. But sometimes a project like this makes sense and sometimes it doesn’t.” He wanted more time to do research.

Also: Supervisor Romao “RC” Carrasco was hesitant at the prospect of more warehouses, but he said this site might work. With other warehouses close by, he said, this location “makes sense.” However, he put off a decision. Vice Chair Jeffrey Mitchell, who owns a preserved farm, declined comment. n What’s next: The board will take up the project at its July 20 meeting. n Free rent: The board agreed to grant the East Cocalico Township Authority 25 years of free rent in lieu of improvements the authority is making to the township building, which it shares. The authority is footing the bill for a $650,000 extension on the north end of the building. The authority will occupy the upper level of the new addition. The township police will utilize the lower level. n Recreation board: The board accepted the resignation of Gabriella Dunn from the recreation board and accepted Michael Abate and Tara Erkinger to occupy two vacant seats. n What’s next: The township will hold one meeting in July that will take place at 7 p.m. July 20.