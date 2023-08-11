When: East Cocalico Township supervisors meeting, Aug. 3.

What happened: Township supervisors resumed an ongoing discussion about Act 172, a state program aimed at increasing volunteers by providing real estate and income tax credits for first responders who meet certain criteria.

Background: Active volunteers who meet the standards established by the municipality in consultation with the fire chief or supervisor of the emergency medical services agency would be eligible for the tax credit. Under the bill, each municipality can choose whether to offer the earned income tax credit, the real estate tax credit, or both. To be eligible, first responders must reside in East Cocalico Township.

Fire chiefs’ criteria: At the township’s request, Reamstown, Stevens and Smokestown fire chiefs suggested criteria. The suggestions included that firefighters must attend 30% of all fire operations and functions, including emergency calls, training and fire prevention programs and fundraising events. Fire police must attend 20% of all fire incidents, events and fundraising functions. EMT personnel must average 24 hours of active duty per month and attend 20% of all fundraising activities.

More: It was estimated that about 25 people per fire company would be eligible. The fire companies proposed an earned income credit of half of 1% up to $500 and real estate credit of 10% up to $600. Based on 75 people, the credit would total $82,500.

Supervisor suggestions: Chair Lorenzo Bonura laid out his criteria for qualification. He suggested that firefighters attend 40% of fire operations and 25% of fundraising activities. Fire police would need to attend 25% of all fire incidents and 25% of fundraising. EMT personnel would have to be on duty 30 hours per month and attend 25% of fundraising events. The earned income tax credit would amount to $400 and the real estate credit to $300. The total credit for 75 people would be $52,100.

Quotables: “I’d love to get this started for our first responders,” Bonura said. “I think we need to give back to them.” “This isn’t being done anywhere in the county from what I’ve heard,” Supervisor Jeffrey Mitchell said. “It’s being talked about in a few other municipalities, and I think there’s going to be some trial and error.” Mitchell suggested going into the program slowly for two years, “then re-evaluate.”

Not interested: Stevens Fire Chief Chad Weaver, who qualifies for the program, said he has no intention of applying for a tax credit because that’s not why he became a firefighter.

Quotable: “I’m not in the business for that purpose,” Weaver said. “Personally, I’m not in favor of this thing. It’s for the younger guys. They want to give something back to the community, but they need something to hold in their hands for putting their time in.”

What’s next: Discussion will continue at the board’s Aug. 17 meeting.

Fire vehicle insurance: Also at the meeting, supervisors discussed a plan for fire companies to pay their vehicle insurance, then get reimbursement from the township. Currently the township pays the insurance bills.

Why it matters: Earlier this year, Township Manager Tommy Ryan told the board that East Cocalico’s practice “is unheard of” in his 30 years in municipal government. “Any municipality insuring a vehicle it does not own and does not control is very different to say the least,” he said.

More: The companies were asked to submit insurance costs to the township. The board asked that these figures be submitted by the Sept. 7 supervisors’ meeting.

What’s next: The board meets again at 7 p.m. Aug. 17 at the township building.