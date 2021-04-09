When: East Cocalico Township supervisors meeting, April 1.

What happened: A missing file of employee tax forms has East Cocalico Township officials scrambling for answers. As of the April 1 meeting, the file had not been found, and officials said an investigation is ongoing.

Why it’s important: Board Vice President Romao Carrasco said the file folder’s absence was discovered on March 3. It contained W-2 tax forms for all employees, including office staff, road crews, law enforcement and everyone else who gets a paycheck from the township. Also included are paid volunteers like zoning hearing board members who are paid on a per-meeting basis.

Quotable: “As soon as we discovered this, we launched an internal investigation to search for the missing file folder,” Carrasco said.

More details: The township alerted its insurance carrier as well as the Internal Revenue Service and the Federation of Tax Administrators. At present no wrongdoing is suspected concerning the misplaced file. Officials also said it does not have anything to do with the recent release of its township manager. “At this time we have no evidence to suggest that the information was stolen or misused in any way,” Carrasco said.

What’s next: To protect employees from any possible identity theft, the township has contracted with IDX, an identity protection firm, to cover all employees for up to $1 million per person for a 5-year period.

Also: Last month saw the departure of both the township manager and the supervisor chairman, although the two are not connected, officials said. Carrasco said the board held an “all hands on deck” meeting on March 22 to reallocate responsibilities to cover the vacuum at the top. Police Chief Darrick Keppley is assuming some of the township manager’s responsibilities such as attending committee meetings and serving as the township’s Right-To-Know officer. Zoning Officer Tony Luongo, who had been named assistant township manager in January, stepped out of that role for family reasons and will lose the extra $15,000 per month he had been paid to assist the manager.

Manager search: The township has received three letters of interest for the vacant manager position. The two supervisors, Carrasco and Jeffrey Mitchell, will interview each applicant separately and then meet as a body to discuss their choice. They hope to make an announcement at the April 15 meeting.

Skate park: A proposed skateboard park set for Reamstown Park drew fire from residents who felt that, based on chalk markings on the site, it was too close to their homes. The discussion also drew fire from members of the community who do not reside near Reamstown about lack of recreation and playground facilities in their areas.

Next meeting: Supervisors will meet at 7 p.m. April 5. It will be open to the public as well as livestreamed via Zoom.