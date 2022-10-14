When: East Cocalico Township supervisors meeting, Oct. 6.

What happened: At least one resident expressed frustration with speed of the search for a new township manager.

Quotable: “I’d have thought by now that we would’ve had some qualified applicants and be close to a decision on one of them,” said resident Alan Maxwell. “I’m just concerned that we lack a sense of urgency in getting that position filled since others in the township are willing to do the job.”

Details: Board President Romao “RC” Carrasco said staffing agency Keystone Municipal Solutions presented five candidates, but three “were not a good fit” and two withdrew their names. Carrasco, Maxwell, supervisors and former supervisor Doug Mackley went back and forth on whether Keystone and the township are doing enough to fill the position.

Background: The manager’s position has been vacant since June 1 when Mike Hession returned to Denver Borough as full-time manager. Hession had spent the past year dividing his time between the two municipalities in an experimental time-sharing arrangement that, in the end, proved too burdensome. On June 16 the board voted to hire Keystone Municipal Solutions at a cost of $9,500.

Pedestrian safety: Intersections at Colonel Howard Boulevard at the Route 222 southbound and northbound ramps and North Reading Road at Swartzville Road will get pedestrian countdown clocks under federal safety requirements at no cost to the township.

Budget: Financial administrator Judy Lumis is assembling the 2023 township budget absent a township manager. Carrasco said Nov. 14 is the target date for having the budget ready for public inspection. Adoption would be Dec. 15.

What’s next: Next meeting is at 7 p.m. Oct. 20.