When: East Cocalico Township supervisors meeting, Nov. 3.

What happened: Two East Cocalico Township police officers promoting the formation of a K-9 unit again appeared before the board of supervisors to answer questions and clarify concerns. Cpl. Chris Luongo and Detective Brandon Van Ausdal focused discussion on costs, overtime and training.

Funding: The officers said the program would be largely funded by establishing a nonprofit corporation so donations would be tax-exempt. The township will foot the estimated $60,000 to purchase a new police car and outfit it to carry the dog. Because the township is buying new cars for 2023, one of those will be outfitted as a K-9 unit. About $10,000 would be set aside for unforeseen veterinarian bills. Initially, funds would have to be raised to cover some of the program’s costs, including $800 for dog food and $1,200 for training both the dog and its handler to function as a team. Besides the car, another township expense would be to help cover overtime should the dog be called out, either by township officers or officers in a neighboring municipality in need of a dog.

Quotable: “I propose that any overtime that would be incurred would be reimbursed through the donations we would receive,” Luongo said. “We want this to be an asset to the community and not a burden. We want to pay for it as much as we can from the donation fund.”

Hiring an officer: One way to mitigate overtime, Luongo said, would be if the township, as planned, hired a new police officer. Supervisor Jeffrey Mitchell said, “That position might be in the budget, but the board hasn’t approved it yet.”

Training: Luongo said both the dog and handler would participate in a six-week training program at Iron Rose K9 in Boiling Springs. “You have to be sure the handler and the dog are training together correctly,” Luongo said.

K-9 background: Dogs are between 18 months and 2 years old when they arrive. The most common breeds used are Belgian Malinois, Dutch shepherd and German shepherd.