When: East Cocalico Township supervisors meeting, Aug. 18.

What happened: The township is requesting more than $300,000 of federal pandemic aid from the county for stormwater repairs at two crossings.

Details: Judy Lumis, the township’s financial administrator, will submit a grant to the county for $317,350 in American Rescue Plan Act funds. The funds will be used to place concrete box culverts on Hill Road where it crosses Stony Run, and on White Oak Road where it crosses a tributary of the Little Cocalico Creek known locally as Fry’s Run. Both locations are prone to flooding during heavy rains, with water inundating the roadways. The total project at both locations costs $634,700. East Cocalico intends to pay half the cost using pandemic aid funds from the county, and half from its own aid.

Other business: Supervisors awarded Fichthorn Electric of Reinholds a $5,950 contract to replace 48 aging baluster lights at the Reamstown Pool. Also, the board declined to purchase a double-cab truck available at a York County dealership after failing to secure one previously. Supervisors agreed to revisit a purchase next year.

What’s next: The next meeting is 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 1, at the Smokestown Fire Co. hall, 860 Smokestown Road.