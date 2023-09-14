When: East Cocalico supervisors meeting, Sept. 7.

What happened: Noting that East Cocalico Township is the only municipality in Lancaster County that does not use Devnet, a tax collection software, Tommy Ryan, township manager, said at the board’s request, he “test drove” the software.

Quotable: “For an older guy who does not pick up new programs very easily, it had a lot of sensible, easy features,” Ryan said.

No cost: The county makes the software available at no cost and also provides technical assistance and training at no cost, Ryan said. The biggest advantage to users, he said, is it provides “backup in the event something happens to the municipal tax collector.”

Quotable: “I think it’s worth considering, maybe making a recommendation to our tax collector to change software to Devnet for the upcoming year,” Ryan concluded.

Savings: Chair Lorenzo Bonura asked if Ryan knew what the savings might be. Ryan said there would be small savings when it came to printing tax bills, but nothing substantial.

Tax collector: Ryan confirmed it would not displace the township’s tax collector. East Cocalico is one of 15 municipalities in the county that still has an elected tax collector.

Skeptical: That tax collector, Jill Cordam, had less enthusiasm for Devnet. Switching would have a “huge impact” on residents and mortgage companies because the county’s tax bills through Devnet do not include billing for street lights and hydrants, she said. Instead, the residents will be getting “two separate bills in two different formats,” Cordam said.

Quotable: “There will be a lot of confusion. It could cause delays in payments and create mortgage problems,” she said.

More: Ryan didn’t know of mortgage problems created by Devnet in any other municipality. Information for residents would be put on the township’s website and also mailed to citizens, Bonura said. He reasoned that if Devnet is working everywhere else why not in East Cocalico.

Additional tax collections: The discussion then turned toward seeing if the county would collect the township’s streetlight and hydrant taxes. The county does not offer that service, Ryan said.

What’s next: The board tabled the idea, and Ryan said he would meet with the county representatives and Cordam to discuss it.

LERTA: Bonura suggested ending the township’s Local Economic Revitalization Tax Assistance (LERTA) program. LERTA is a statewide program that provides tax abatement for 10 years on construction improvements in a municipality with the goal of incentivizing redevelopment of aging or deteriorating properties.

Background: East Cocalico extended its LERTA program five years in 2022. The township has had no problem bringing in developers, and there are numerous “new projects coming in,” Bonura said. He concluded it may be time “to terminate it” and refocus on “specific properties that are more difficult to develop.” This, he said, would help the developer instead of “leaving it wide open across the whole township.”

Another view: Supervisor Jeffrey Mitchell said he brought up the issue of ending LERTA but the board wanted to extend it, which is why he voted with the majority. With so many development projects pending, he said now may not be the best time to end it, but he is receptive to having the conversation.

Third view: Carrasco was adamantly opposed to ending LERTA. Before the tax incentive plan was approved by the township, several large projects went to other municipalities that had LERTA, he said. He also noted the township has “aging infrastructure,” adding there are 57 miles of roads that need to be maintained.

Quotable: “We still have a lot of land that is prime development land that still, for various reasons, does not get developed,” he said. “As the infrastructure ages, the residents’ taxes will become responsible for covering the difference. That’s one of the reasons LERTA was put in place.”

What’s next: The board tabled the issue.

Next meeting: The next supervisors meeting will be Sept. 21 at the township building.