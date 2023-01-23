What: East Cocalico supervisors meeting, Jan. 12.

What happened: The board announced that Thomas Ryan will serve as the new township manager. He is vice president and director of water services for Lititz-based ARRO Consulting Inc. His start date is yet to be determined pending his notice to his current employer.

The cost: Ryan’s salary will be $130,000, plus a $5,000 annual vehicle allowance and a $1,200 cell phone allowance.

Background: Ryan has served as township manager in Worcester Township in Montgomery County and in West Bradford Township in Chester County. He also worked as borough manager in Hatboro and in Trappe, both in Montgomery County. An instructor for the Pennsylvania State Association of Township Supervisors, Ryan will be allowed five days off per year to attend PSATS.

Quotable: “We have put countless hours into this search. We feel we have found the right person,” said Lorenzo Bonura, East Cocalico supervisor.

Policing: Sgt. Steve Savage was tapped to become interim police chief, replacing Darrick Keppley whose retirement takes effect Jan. 28. Savage is starting his 23rd year with the township force. Earlier in the meeting, the supervisors honored Keppley with a certificate acknowledging his almost 26 years of service.

Building expansion: Scott Carl Sr., administrator of the township Water and Sewer Authority, unveiled plans for an expansion of the township building. He said the authority’s current 600-square-foot office in the municipal building left its staff “pretty much jammed together.” Totaling 800 square feet, the expansion is a two story addition with the authority taking space in the upper level, leaving the lower level for the township or the police department. The latter already occupies the lower floor of the building. Cost estimates were $642,588 or, depending upon enhancements made to the lower the floor, $812,032.

Discussion: Bonura brought up the municipal building’s aging HVAC system and suggested that maybe it needs to be replaced while the building is undergoing construction. The building does have temperature, air quality and mold issues. Replacing the system while the other work is being done would be better than patching together the old system. However, it would require re-bidding the job. Carl agreed that the system needs to be addressed, adding “let’s get it right the first time.”

Next meeting: Supervisors will meet again Feb. 2.