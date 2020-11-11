When: East Cocalico Townshp Supervisors meeting, Nov. 5.

What happened: Township officials took a first step in what could be a years-long move to improve a critical township intersection.

Background: For the past several years the intersection of Route 272 (Reading Road) and Church Street has been major source of problems. Traffic delays occur partly because the intersection lacks turn lanes, arrows and old signal installation.

Quotable: “As you’re well aware, the intersection is failing, both in the morning and afternoon peaks,” said John Schick, a traffic engineer with RETTEW.

What’s next: Taking the suggestion of former supervisor Doug Mackley, the board asked Schick to shift the entire intersection slightly to the south. Parcels of land on both the southeast and southwest corners are vacant, and Mackley recommended the board look at buying some of that ground while it’s available.

The cost: Minimum improvements to update the signals could run $275,000 to $300,000, Schick said, but to totally upgrade the intersection could cost about $800,000. The board asked Township Manager Penny Pollick to start the paperwork to seek a grant through the state Transportation Improvement Program.

Other business: The board granted a request by Jordan and Rachel Martin to take their petition for a text amendment to the township's zoning ordinance to the township and county planning commissions to seek permission for a home occupation on their farm at 51 Cocalico Creek Road. The Martins want to convert unused structures on their farm into storage units. The farm lies mostly in a commercial district where home businesses on farms are not permitted.