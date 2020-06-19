When: East Cocalico Township supervisors meeting, June 18.

What happened: Supervisors agreed to a proposal allowing the East Cocalico Swim Team to host a summer camp at Reamstown Pool.

Background: Amy Nedimyer, swim team president, said she was concerned that last month the board approved allowing lap swimmers access to the pool between 10 a.m. and noon on the assumption that the swim team would not be active since the Lancaster Summer Swim League canceled its season. “We want to get these kids into the water the best way we can,” Nedimyer said.

Swim team outline: The team has proposed a three-week summer camp to start July 6. Under the proposal the program will have 30 swimmers in two age groups. Nedimyer had hoped to use five of the pool’s six lanes with six to eight swimmers per lane. Only registered swimmers would be allowed, no beginners. The supervisors set the hours of team practice, from 8 -9:30 a.m. for the older age group and 9:45 a.m. - noon for the younger group

COVID-19 rules: All kids must be dressed for the pool when they arrive and cannot hang around after practice is over. They may not share towels or equipment. Parents may not come in to watch and waivers must be signed absolving the township of responsibility.

Board response: Supervisor Romao “RC” Carrasco was adamant the program take place, saying the kids “gotta get back some of their sense of normalcy.” Chairman Alan Fry said he has hired a sufficient number of lifeguards to cover the hours of the summer camp. Supervisor Jeffrey Mitchell asked the club for help in paying for costs to operate the pool.

Quotable: “For me, I see these kinds of programs for the kids as an investment in our future,” Carrasco said. “The fact that we might have a slight rise in fixed costs, to me that’s irrelevant, because I truly believe the return we’re getting on the investment. These kids are not out on their own, they’re around adults, they’re learning responsibility, the skill sets they’re learning. To me, it’s well worth picking up the cost for a couple of lifeguards for a couple extra hours.”

Other news: The board gave police Chief Darrick Keppley approval to hire Tyler Lehman as a new police officer. Lehman, who is from New Holland area, will start work July 13, bringing the township police force up to 15 officers including the chief.

