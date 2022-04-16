When: East Cocalico supervisors meeting, April 7.

What happened: Starting with the next meeting of the East Cocalico Township Board of Supervisors, the township solicitor will be in attendance.

How they voted: Supervisors voted 2-1 in favor of the measure, with Romao “RC” Carrasco casting the dissenting vote. Supervisor Lorenzo Bonura introduced a motion requesting the attendance of Matthew J. Creme Jr., who practices law with Nikolaus & Hohenadel LLP, “at all meetings until further notice.” The solicitor’s rate is $185 per hour. Supervisor Jeff Mitchell seconded, saying, “I think it’s necessary.” Carrasco said, “I do not think it’s a responsible use of funds.

Public comment: Resident Suzanne Mackley, who opposed the board’s decision, said the practice of having a solicitor present at every meeting ended many years ago. “It’s different if there is an issue pending that could require legal advice,” she said. But resident Monica Fry agreed with the board’s decision. “The way some people behave at these meetings I think it’s probably a very good idea,” Fry said.

Quotable: “In light of the recent adversarial tone of the meetings we need to support and protect our supervisors and having the attorney involved would do all of that,” resident Allen Maxwell said.

Also: Mitchell presented a motion for the solicitor to prepare and read all correspondence concerning executive sessions “at the future meetings” citing concerns by a resident about language used regarding executive sessions and how they were reported. But no one seconded the motion.

In other business: The board approved a request by the three township fire companies to foot the bill for new air packs and air tanks. Chiefs of the three fire companies based in the township — Reamstown, Smokestown and Stevens — attended the meeting. Fire Chief Scott Achey on behalf of the three fire companies, requested 43 air packs and 86 cylinders on at a cost of $74,274. The money will come from the Federal government’s America Rescue Plan Act.