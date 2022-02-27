When: East Cocalico supervisors meeting, Feb. 17.

What happened: A new traffic circle in East Cocalico Township took another step closer to becoming a reality, as township supervisors voted to move forward with the next level of planning. The board voted unanimously to hire township engineering firm RETTEW to conduct an advanced roundabout capacity analysis. The end result will be an updated design with cost estimate. This study will cost the township $8,800.

What it will look like: Under consideration is a single lane roundabout at the intersection of North Reading Road (Route 272) and Church Street at Reamstown. The roundabout would have an 80-foot outer diameter and a 50-foot inner diameter. The design also includes bypass lanes so that traffic turning right from any direction from either roadway could do so without entering the traffic circle. RETTEW will collaborate with Kittleson & Associates Inc., a company which has done numerous roundabouts across the state.

The cost: The roundabout is projected to cost about $2.8 million as opposed to about $2.6 million to redo the intersection including updated signals, roadway widening and right and left turn lanes.

Public comment: Resident Nedra Bearinger asked why the supervisors aren’t considering a less expensive signalized intersection as in Denver Square. She said that light is timed so only one direction of traffic at a time gets the green signal to go. “East goes, then west goes, then north goes and then south goes,” she said. “Right, left, straight ahead, nobody waits for anybody. It works.” Township Manager Mike Hession, who also manages Denver Borough, said the two intersections can’t really be compared.“What makes this different from the Denver example is the fact of the amount of traffic that passes through there on both Route 272 and Church Street,” he said. He said a signalized plan was considered with left and right turn lanes, but the addition of turning lanes and road widening meant customers of the two businesses at the intersection would have to cross three or four lanes in order to make a left turn.

Quotable: “It appeared at the safety end that the roundabout was the best option,” he said.

Why it matters: Chairman Romao “RC” Carrasco said studies show that the safety factor is higher with a roundabout. Also, a signalized intersection would have long-term expenses such as electricity, installation and maintenance.

Lost and found: Carrasco announced that the township’s 2020 W-2 tax forms for its employees that went missing last year have been found. “The files were secure at all times,” Carrasco said. “They were in the care, custody and control of Weinhold Nickel Co.” Weinhold Nickel is the township’s payroll accountant firm. The mislaying of the documents launched a major search effort. Also, the township took steps to guard against any potential identity theft by paying for theft protection for all employees.

Next meeting: The board will meet again at 7 p.m. March 3 at Stevens Fire Hall, 91 Stevens Road. The meeting will be in person and also available on Zoom.