When: East Cocalico supervisors meeting, Feb. 16.

What happened: The board unanimously passed a zoning amendment that could allow a truck repair business to move into the township.

Background: Hoover Truck Repair, 539 Stevens Road, Ephrata Township, hopes to relocate its business to a tract along Route 272 at the intersection of Cocalico Creek Road. The land is in the C-1 commercial zone which does not permit heavy equipment repair.

Quotable: “They do truck repair,” said attorney Dwight Yoder about the 25-year-old business owned by his client, Jeff Hoover. “They also do some auto repair. They do not do any sales. It’s all service work.”

Wording makes the difference: The proposed amendment will read “within the C-1 commercial zone, heavy equipment service and repair facilities are permitted by special exception.” This would allow “heavy equipment service and repair facilities (but not sales)” to be permitted “by special exception on properties with a minimum of five acres and have frontage to an arterial or major collector road.” Yoder said the language is carefully tailored to limit “unintended consequences” of heavy vehicles repair in C-1 zone in areas where it was not wanted.

What’s next: The plan now will go to the township Zoning Hearing Board before preliminary plans come back to the supervisors. Yoder said there’s a long list of requirements for both the farm machinery and automobile truck repair, and this criteria must be met to get a special exception. “When local government is able to support local businesses moving into the township, I think that it’s good for everyone,” Yoder said.