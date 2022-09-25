When: East Cocalico Township supervisors meeting, Sept. 15.

What happened: Supervisors affirmed their willingness to participate in a feasibility study to create an extension of the Warwick to Ephrata Rail Trail.

Details: Board President Romao “RC” Carrasco read an email from Denver Borough Manager Mike Hession asking the township’s cooperation in creating the feasibility study. The same note was also sent to Ephrata and West Cocalico townships, all of which the trail would link. The letter noted that the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources said a grant in the amount of $32,500, or 50% of the projected cost of the study, had been awarded for the study. The four municipalities would contribute their share to the remaining $32,500 cost of the study. Under that deal, each municipality would pay $8,123. When finished, the trail would link seven municipalities across northern Lancaster County: Denver Borough, West Cocalico and East Cocalico townships, Ephrata Township, Ephrata Borough, Akron Borough and Warwick Township.

Quotable: “I’d like to see this get done,” Carrasco said after the meeting. “I think it’d be great for the Cocalico area.”

New ordinance: Supervisors voted to approve a new stormwater management and earth disturbance ordinance. The ordinance takes into account all new state-mandated changes and updates, replacing the current ordinance, which was approved eight years ago. Sharyn Young, the township’s director of community development, said it was easier to replace the entire ordinance with a new one rather than make individual changes in the existing one.

Other business: The board granted permission to Cub Scout Pack 60 to close Ebersole Road on Oct. 1 to hold their annual Cubmobile race. It also voted to purchase new tires for a backhoe from Martin’s Tire and Alignment in Morgantown for a total cost of $3,215.83.

What’s next: Supervisors meet next at 7 p.m. Oct. 6.