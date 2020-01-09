When: Supervisors meeting, Jan. 6.
Reorganization: Alan R. Fry was reappointed to his third term as board chairman, and Romao “RC” Carrasco was reappointed vice chairman. Carrasco also will serve as chief administrative officer for police and nonuniformed pension plans. Carrasco also was appointed as the township’s marketing and economic development coordinator, a new effort to attract new businesses and provide whatever infrastructure that growth requires.
Other appointments: Penny Pollick, township manager; Darrick Keppley, police chief; Fry, police commissioner; Mike LaSala, Land Studies Inc., MS4 stormwater engineering consultant; Goodman and Kenneff,
New board appointments: Steve Brubaker, planning commission, replacing longtime member Chris Fittering; Chad Weaver, assistant emergency management coordinator; and Kurt Russell, zoning hearing board.
Other business: The board also voted to set Pollick's spending limit without board approval at $2,000.