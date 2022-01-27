When: Jan. 20 East Cocalico supervisors meeting.

What happened: Township supervisor chairman Romao “RC” Carrasco laid out his concept for ways to recruit and retain volunteer firefighters through a program that offers enhanced training and cash remuneration to individual volunteers.

The proposal: Carrasco is suggesting the township place money annually into a trust fund, to be used for disbursal to qualifying firefighters in each of three fire departments: Reamstown, Stevens and Smokestown. To receive the funds, firefighters would have to meet a specific list of criteria that would be established with guidance from the local fire departments. Participation by firefighters would be voluntary, and the amount of cash each qualified volunteer receives would depend on the number of participants in the program. One example Carrasco gave put the payments at a few hundred dollars per volunteer.

Reaction: Bonura called it “a great conversation starter” but noted that seven other fire companies including Adamstown, Denver and Reinholds occasionally respond to calls in the township. The program as laid out by Carrasco would not include them. As the newest supervisor, Bonura said he planned to meet with the different chiefs to introduce himself. Mitchell said that would be a good place for Bonura and Township Manger Mike Hession to float the idea with the various departments. “I like the idea of incentivizing volunteers,” Mitchell said. “I think it’s a good concept.”

Jeff Garner, President of Reamstown Fire Company, said the problem with recruitment is more a generational change. He said there are grants available to go toward recruitment, but the chances of that working “is minimal to none.” The dedication, he said, is lacking.

Quotable: “The money’s there from the government,” Garner said. “But the millennials have no interest. It’s a different mindset.”

Retiring officers: Supervisors honored two retiring police officers, Keith Neff (25 years) and Michael Firestone (27 years). “The department and I wish them the best in this next part of their lives,” police Chief Darrick Keppley said.

Personnel: The board accepted the resignation of Tara Erkinger from the parks and recreation board and appointed Teresa Amaturo as a replacement. Supervisors also appointed Kerry Haas to the transportation impact fee advisory board. A motion to approve June Kinback to the TIFA board received no second.

Purchase: Supervisors voted to purchase a truck bed from E. M. Kutz Inc. of Reading at a cost of $24,622. The purchase includes an aluminum bed with a lift gate, strobe lights and a snowplow. The equipment will be installed on a 2022 Chevrolet Silverado truck the board voted to purchase at its last meeting.

What’s next: Supervisors will meet again at 7 p.m. Feb. 3 at the municipal building. The meeting will be in-person and streamed online.