When: East Cocalico supervisors meeting, Dec. 3.

What happened: Supervisors proposed a slight property tax increase for 2021. The township’s proposed $6.1 million spending package increases the millage rate from 1.733 to 1.767 mills, which is an increase of $3.40 per $100,000 of a home’s assessed value.

Details: Expected revenue for next year is projected at $6,128,221, with expenses at $6,127,973. The biggest expense is the East Cocalico Police Department, with a budgeted amount of $3,244,872. The $210,966 for fire and emergency services includes $35,000 each to Reamstown, Stevens and Smokestown fire companies and Reamstown Ambulance.

New costs: A new item, $15,000 for an administrative assistant, was added this year, as well as $82,000 for a financial administrator and $51,250 for the newly created job of human resources coordinator.

What’s next: The supervisors are expected to vote on the budget at the Dec. 17 meeting, which will be held via Zoom starting at 7 p.m.