What happened: East Cocalico Township supervisors unveiled a proposed 2023 budget that includes a tax increase. The board hasn’t decided whether to go forward with the increase, especially with more than $3 million left over from 2022.

Details: The proposed budget currently includes a 2.5% real estate tax increase after the township raised its millage rate about 2% last year to 1.769 mills. Total costs for 2023 are projected at $6,947,433, which is $347,866 more than the projected revenue of $6,599,567. The budget plans to fill the gap with leftover funds from 2022, anticipated to be $3,274,054.

Quotable: “I do not believe that a tax increase is necessary,” said board President Romao Carrasco.

Main revenue sources: The largest chunk of revenue comes from real estate taxes at $1,926,324. Earned income tax is expected to bring in $1,875,378. Other major revenue sources include local service tax ($341,299), local government/shared payments ($697,634), licenses and cable TV franchise ($134,000), recreation and pool ($67,295), inspections, permits and licenses ($143,750) and interfund operating transactions ($236,000).

Major costs: Police protection tops the list of expenses. In 2023 police coverage is projected to cost $3,192,872. East Cocalico police also patrol Denver Borough. Other expenses include community development ($445,868), fire and emergency management ($213,800), general government ($198,275), the highway department ($494,960), maintenance and road repair ($172,500), debt principal ($269,874), insurance and benefits ($427,888).

What’s next: The supervisors are expected to vote on the budget at their Dec. 15 meeting. The budget may be viewed at ect.town, the township’s website.