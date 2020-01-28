- When: Supervisors meeting, Jan. 23.

- What happened: The board approved plans proposed by the owners of Stevens Feed Mill to build a new facility. The existing feed mill along the freight rail line on Stevens Road would continue operation, but a second facility would be on Wabash Road, adjacent to North Reading Road. The mill owners are considering purchasing three tracts of land totaling about 30 acres across North Reading Road from the Porch & Rail Shoppes.

- The plan: Lot one, adjacent to Rock Ridge Machine Shop, is about 3.4 acres and would include a new 8,000-square-foot building that would house the mill’s offices and a new feed store. Lot two to the north is about 9.3 acres; power lines bisect the land, and its use is undefined. The main lot, about 17.1 acres to the immediate rear of the first two, along the Cocalico Creek, would hold a 13,700-square-foot mill and an 8,000-square-foot warehouse. Two grain storage towers, each 60 to 70 feet high, would be built, along with grain elevators. Wabash Road would provide access to the mill.

- Zoning request: The land is zoned commercial, allowing both light industrial and agricultural uses but not warehousing and milling of agricultural products. Delvin Martin, one of the mill owners, asked supervisors for a text amendment to the township’s zoning ordinances to allow both uses. The supervisors voted unanimously to support the text amendment.

- More cops: The board agreed to allow police Chief Darrick Keppley to hire two new officers and conditional hiring of a third. The new officers will fill the gap left by two retirements and from having one officer assigned as a school resource officer in the Cocalico School District.