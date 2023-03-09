When: East Cocalico Township supervisors meeting, March 2.

What happened: Supervisors unanimously agreed to a request from Boose Aluminum Foundry in Reamstown, which suffered a devastating fire nearly a year ago, for a land development plan waiver to rebuild.

Quotable: Boose “would like to begin the build-back process and get the foundry back at its full operating capacity,” said Nick Ferelli of McCarthy Engineering of Wyomissing.

Details: The company is proposing a new 1,490-square-foot structure to replace 11,740 square feet of a building destroyed in the April 19, 2022, fire. The remaining 10,250 square feet will be converted to gravel and an existing 250-square-foot concrete pad will be removed and reverted to grass. A 45-foot section of an existing 24-inch corrugated pipe that runs under a proposed location of a concrete pad and pole barn will be replaced with a 24-inch reinforced concrete pipe to prevent future failure. The finished project reduces the amount of impervious surfaces — which impact stormwater runoff — by 6,177 square feet.

Pool: The township will again contract with Ephrata Recreation Center to manage Reamstown Pool for $841 a full day or $476 on days the pool is open four hours or less. The rate is a 4% increase over last year, Supervisor Jeffrey Mitchell said. The board also agreed to again hire Alan Fry as the pool’s chemical operator at $20 per hour. The former township supervisor is fully licensed to chemically treat the pool. The pool will open daily May 27 through Sept. 4 from 12:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Supervisors decided to increase customer rates to recoup the 4% increase in operating costs; the finalized rates will be posted on the township’s website.

What’s next: The board meets next at 9 a.m. March 16.