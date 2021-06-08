When: Supervisors meeting, June 3.

What happened: Denver Borough Manager Michael Hession will also manage East Cocalico Township, following unanimous approval of a resolution by the township supervisors.

Here’s the deal: The agreement between the two municipalities calls for an equal split of Hession’s time, his salary and benefits. The deal will cost $205,000, with each municipality forking over $102,500. The agreement is for one calendar year from the date Hession takes on the new duties.

Quotable: “This is an interesting concept. I’m excited about it,” Hession said. “There’ll be things I’ll have to jump into to get a clear understanding. But I think we’re going to try to implement some processes that I’ve seen work over the last 24 years in both municipalities, and again just rely on staff and my knowledge of what I’ve done and see how well we can get this going.”

In other business: The board approved a subdivision and land development plan for the second phase of Wabash Landing in Stevens. The project calls for 84 dwelling units including 28 single-family homes, one single-family with a conversion apartment above the garage, 20 semi-detached single-family units, 18 attached single-family units and 16 multi-family dwelling units.

Public comment: Resident Allen Maxwell asked what the township is doing to deal with increased traffic caused by rapid development, especially at high-volume locations like Route 272 and Church Street in Reamstown, and also Route 272 and Colonel Howard Boulevard at the Pennsylvania Turnpike interchange. Maxwell characterized the situation as a public safety issue and begged officials to “be very expedient” in finding solutions.

Board response: Supervisor Jeffrey Mitchell said the township has a capital improvements plan in place, with money collected from traffic impact fees, and he added “the board needs to move forward.” Chairman Romao “RC” Carrasco acknowledged the township needs to take action, but he said a significant share of the problem comes from the state Department of Transportation’s slow time frame in addressing the need for costly improvements at the state-owned roads in question.

Recognition: East Cocalico Police Chief Darrick Keppley announced that Officer Logan High was selected as department’s DUI Top Gun for the Lancaster County DUI Council. He made 18 DUI arrests in 2020 even though he had only been on the job about six months.

Up next: The board will meet again at 7 p.m. June 17 at the township building and via Zoom.