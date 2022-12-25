When: East Cocalico Township supervisors meeting, Dec. 15.

What happened: The board approved its 2023 budget while holding the tax rate to 1.768 mills. Total projected revenues of $6,599,567 will fall below the anticipated expenses of $6,947,433. The $347,866 shortfall will come from an anticipated 2022 fund balance of $3,274,054. This fund balance is an accumulation of revenues over several years.

Tax hike discussion: Supervisors adopted the budget after 20 minutes of discussion about the necessity of a tax hike. Supervisor Jeffrey Mitchell was concerned about big-ticket items he saw in the township’s future, mostly a possible expansion of the municipal meeting space. The idea was floated by the township’s sewer and water authority, which meets in cramped quarters in the township building. Mitchell said there are lots of uncertainty about costs and how the pay for such a project “or even if it’s going to happen.” Board President Romao “RC” Carrasco said his thoughts were “quite simple.” He could not justify a tax hike “with zero information.” Supervisor Lorenzo Bonura also opposed the tax hike, saying “times are tough.” He said the $45,834 brought in by the tax increase “isn’t going to make a big difference.” In the end, Mitchell acceded to his companions and the budget passed unanimously.

Quotable: “If I can keep that $45,834 in our taxpayers’ pockets, that’s my goal,” Bonura said.

Federal funds: Supervisors voted to disperse $14,396 in federal aid from the American Rescue Plan Act proportionally to the township’s three fire companies based on their receipts for fuel. The rest of the companies’ fuel costs will be taken from reserves. The possibility of covering maintenance costs will be taken up at the board’s Dec. 29 meeting.

Other business: Lacking a township manager, the board voted to appoint the law firm of Nikolaus & Hohenadel as Right-To-Know Law officer.

Next meeting: The board will meet again on Dec. 29 at 7 p.m. at the township building.