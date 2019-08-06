When: Supervisors meeting, Aug. 1.
What happened: The board approved the hiring of Penny C. Pollick as interim township manager. She worked for two years for the law firm of McNees, Wallace and Nurick. Prior to that Pollick spent 10 years as manager of South Hanover Township in Dauphin County. Outgoing manager Scott Russell’s last day is Aug. 28.
Quotable: “I’ll be able to come up to speed with a lot of things because many of them are familiar to me,” she said. “Just the names and the dollar amounts have changed. The processes are all the same, so I’m very comfortable here.”
Job description: Among Pollick’s duties will be to help East Cocalico develop its 2020 municipal budget by the end of this year. She will help the township in its search for a permanent manager; there is no specific timeline on when that replacement will be hired. Pollick’s work week will consist of 40 hours in nonmeeting weeks and 45 hours in meeting weeks for which the township will be paying $60 per hour.
Other business: All three township road crew workers signed a letter of intent to form a union. The supervisors approved a motion acknowledging the receipt of the letter and the workers’ rights to unionize. After the meeting all three crewmen declined to respond to a reporter’s request to elaborate on their action.
Also: The board learned Denver Borough is agreeable to a 5-year extension of the police coverage East Cocalico provides for the borough’s 3,900 residents. Under the new agreement starting Jan. 1, 2021, Denver’s cost will go up 2.5% per year over the five years. The borough’s budget for policing in 2019 is $556,366, which includes $11,879 to help pay for a Cocalico school resource officer. This amounts to about $143 per person in taxes per year. Police Chief Darrick Keppley said the borough council is pleased with the policing arrangement.