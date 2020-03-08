What: East Cocalico Township supervisors, March 5.
n What happened: For the third time in as many meetings, supervisors took up a request by a township farmer to allow a side business on his 72-acre farm.
Business plan: Jordan and Rachel Martin, of 51 Cocalico Creek Road, want to convert two of their buildings no longer being used for farming into rental storage space. They would create 30 storage units in a tobacco barn and a 40-by-62-foot utility building. Total space for storage would be about 6,000-square-feet. While township ordinances allow for side businesses up to 4,000 square feet on farms in the ag district, it is not allowed on farms in the commercial zone. Martin's farm is believed to be the only active farm in the township in a commercial district.
Farm request: Dwight Yoder, attorney for Martin, is asking for a text amendment to the zoning to allow farm occupations of up to 10,000 square feet in the commercial zone. The Martins hope the proposed use will enhance their farm income.
Board positions: Supervisor Romao “RC” Carrasco seemed to favor Martin's proposal. “I don’t see this as unreasonable,” he said. “I don't have a problem granting it as is.” Supervisor Jeffrey Mitchell, himself a farmer, said he did not favor “circumventing the zoning hearing board.” He recommended that Martin go through the normal procedure and request a variance. Supervisor Alan Fry obviously tussled with a decision.
What’s next: The board will consider the issue again at its March 19 meeting.
Other business: Supervisors heard a request from Stevens Fire Chief Chad Weaver about purchasing 12 new Kenwood DP6000 radios for use by the township’s three fire companies. The radios, which will eliminate dead spots the firefighters experience, will cost $36,660. The supervisors will vote on this March 19.
Police accolades: Chief Darrick Kepley read commendations for two of his patrolmen — Officer Steve Walsh for solving a rash of burglaries and Officer Roger Kreisher for a uncovering a large drug operation.