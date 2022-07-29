When: East Cocalico Township Board of Supervisors met on June 21.

What happened: Members of the East Cocalico Township Police Department including Chief Darrick Keppley, Cpl. Chris Luongo and Detective Brandon Van Ausdel discussed bringing on a police dog to help capture suspects, detect illicit drugs, find missing people and search buildings during investigations.

Why it matters: Acquiring, training and accommodating a canine and its handler would cost tens of thousands of dollars — costs the department said could be raised through fundraising efforts in the community including the sale T-shirts, hats and patches. The acquisition and training alone would cost about $15,000. The purchase and retrofitting of a vehicle to transport the dog would total about $55,000. Regular training of the handler would cost $1,200.

Quotable: “Through careful planning and dedication, I feel we can work together as a community to make this idea come to fruition,” Luongo said.

Background: In Lititz, the police department raised money from the public to launch its K9 program. “Lititz PD started a K9 unit the same way I propose we start ours,” Luongo said. “It’s donation driven and Lititz raised $90,000 in six months.”

The most common breeds used by police are Belgian Malinois, Dutch Shepherd and German Shepherds.

Reaction: The three supervisors seemed to favor further exploration of the idea.

Other business: The supervisors honored three police officers — Keith McCabe and Shane Johnson for their “diligence, persistence and investigative skills” on a recent case, and Logan High for being named the 2022 Lancaster County “DUI Top Gun” for making 19 arrests for driving under the influence.

The board also voted to cancel a contract for a new pickup truck through Turner Chevrolet in Harrisburg, citing the dealer’s inability to provide a delivery date months after the order was placed. Instead they voted to buy a 2022 Chevrolet Silverado from Apple Chevrolet in York for $48,873. The board also approved a change order with E.M. Kutz of Reading for up-fitting the new Apple Chevrolet truck with strobe lights, a nine-foot plow and a lift gate for $15,680. The original price for the vehicle ordered through Turner Chevrolet was $24,622.

Next meeting: Aug. 4 at 7 p.m. at the township building, 100 Hill Road. The meeting will also be livestreamed.