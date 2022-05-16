When: East Cocalico supervisors meeting, May 5.

What happened: Township officials took another small step forward toward installing a roundabout at Route 272 and Church Street in Reamstown. John Schick of Rettew, the township’s traffic engineering firm, presented a refined overview of the project, with details as to design and the ability of large vehicles to maneuver through the circle.

Details: The circle would be a single-lane roundabout, eliminating all signal lights. It would have an 80-foot outer diameter and a 50-foot inner diameter. Route 272 would also have two bypass lanes where traffic turning east or west onto or off of Church Street could do so without entering the traffic circle.

Truck question: Residents at previous meetings have questioned how trucks will negotiate the roundabout. Schick said studies show that trucks make up 17% of the traffic using intersection. Schick said any standard truck with a full-size cab with sleeper and pulling a 53-foot trailer can use the circle with no problem. The same goes for farm equipment. As for how large a vehicle the circle can handle, Schick said it is designed for loads up to 16 feet in width and 80 feet in length, the largest size permitted by the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation, Schick said.

Solution: The inner diameter of the roundabout would feature a concrete truck apron. While the tractor itself would remain on the roadway, the rear wheels of the trailer would most likely utilize the apron. This apron would likely have a 2% incline. The center of the apron is an area could be used at the township’s discretion. It could be topped by decorative brick or concrete, or contain soil and plantings not to exceed 42 inches in height so as not to impair motorists’ vision.

Pedestrian safety: Schick said there will be crossing stripes on the roadway and that walkers can cross one lane at a time using the concrete splitter islands. “Pedestrians only have to look one way,” Schick said. “Traffic is only coming from one direction.” State law requires motorists to yield to pedestrians.

Q&A: A public meeting with a question-and- answer session has been tentatively set for 7 p.m. May 26 at Reamstown Fire Hall.

Other business: Supervisors voted to install equipment that will allow emergency vehicles to control traffic lights at intersections while responding to calls. The total cost will be about $31,200 and will be covered by funds from the American Rescue Plan funds.

Also: The board adopted a resolution fixing trick-or-treat night as Oct. 31, regardless of the day of the week.