When: Supervisors meeting, Sept. 19.
What happened: The township’s support for the Lancaster County Drug Task force took center stage during the meeting, as East Cocalico police Chief Darrick Keppley suggested the township not fund the task force until county commissioners agree to adequately fund it.
Chief’s position: “To the best of my knowledge, from the chiefs of police meetings I’ve attended, Lancaster County contributes about $100,000 for a task force that should have a budget of $1.4 million,” Keppley said. The task force is largely funded by the contributing municipalities and (drug) forfeitures, he said, “and if you don’t have forfeitures, eventually it’s not sustainable. So the blame game starts,” Keppley said. The ramifications of not having a drug task force, Keppley said, “are steep.”
Caught in the middle: Keppley addressed two letters he received, one from the office of Lancaster County District Attorney Craig Stedman and the other from the office of the County Commissioners raising concerns about Stedman’s questionable use of forfeiture funds to lease a vehicle for himself.
Next steps: Supervisors took no action on Keppley’s suggestion they send a letter to county commissioners indicating the township will not fund the task force until the commissioners “step up” and provide adequate funding. Interim township manager Penny Pollick said she plans to attend an upcoming meeting of township managers where she will gauge their feelings and then make a recommendation to East Cocalico supervisors.
Other business: The board agreed to rescind a resignation letter from Ralph Buckles, who had asked to be removed from the township Planning Commission because he intended to run a write-in campaign for supervisor in November against Jeffery Mitchell. Buckles said remaining on the board could pose a possible conflict of interest. However, Buckles recently withdrew from the race, citing a family health issue, and asked to return to the planning commission. The supervisors reappointed him.
Cable news: The board acknowledged a letter from Comcast saying the cable giant has no plans to expand services to the township as it is doing in the Ephrata and Lititz areas. The township approved a 7-year franchise renewal with Blue Ridge Cable.
