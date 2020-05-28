When: East Cocalico supervisors meeting, May 20.

What happened: During a meeting held on YouTube, the board debated the operation of the pool this summer in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic, though no decisions were made.

At issue: The main sticking point on how to proceed was knowing how to control attendance. The pool, in Reamstown, has a maximum capacity of 260 people. But because of social distancing guidelines, attendance must be limited to 20%, or about 65 patrons. One suggestion was to limit attendance to those who purchase memberships — no one-day admissions. Another suggestion was to allow people to call and make reservations for time slots.

Safety measures: In preparation for the opening plastic shielding will be installed at the snack bar and at the front desk. Lifeguards, he said, will have special masks that can be flipped back if they need to go into the water to assist someone. Extra staff will be hired to keep the pool clean.

What’s next: The June 4 supervisors meeting scheduled for 7 p.m. at Reamstown Fire Hall has been moved to the township building. It might be streamed on YouTube, officials said.