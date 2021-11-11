When: East Cocalico supervisors meeting, Nov. 4.

What happened: With construction of a 300,000-square-foot warehouse likely along Route 272, there will most likely be a realignment of Hill Road to create a signalized intersection with the Pepperidge Farm entrance. Township officials discussed three options for that realignment. Solicitor Matt Creme said engineers are seeking some direction on the three options, which come with different costs.

Two similar options: The first option calls for the closure of Hill Road to through traffic. The new Hill Road would proceed south for a short distance, then swing east to align with the Pepperidge Farm’s entrance. Option two is similar to option one with the present Hill Road being closed to through traffic and ending in a cul-de-sac. On maps, option one is more “L” shape, while option two more closely resembles slight “S” turn. Both options would minimize traffic and the potentially dangerous left turns from Hill onto Route 272 northbound.

An alternative: The third option, which maintains through traffic on Hill Road and makes the new road an entirely separate street, drew the most favor from supervisors. This new road and Hill Road would form a “T” intersection. While Hill Road would be accessible to traffic turning off of Route 272, it would only allow right turns from Hill onto Route 272. Left turns would be banned and motorists would need to use the new road and utilize the signalized intersection to travel northbound on the highway. This new road would be narrower with minimal encroachment on the municipal building property, and the township could lower the speed limit to 25 mph.

Discussion: Referring to the third option, Supervisor Romao “RC” Carrasco said, “Personally for me, I think this design, at this point in time, makes the most sense.” Supervisor Jeffrey Mitchell agreed but was still concerned about drivers making left turns off Hill Road onto Route 272 North.

Next steps: Developer Wright Partners LLC is seeking to have 2152 and 2170 N. Reading Road rezoned from general commercial to light industrial to accommodate the warehouse. The hearing on the rezoning will take place at the Reamstown Fire Company station at 7 p.m. during the supervisors’ Nov. 18 meeting.

Other business: The board discussed the destruction of a historic house at 261 Weaver Road whose owner did not have a demolition permit. The Samuel Keller house, built around 1848, is part of the Bucher Thal Historic District, registered with National Park Service since 1987. The land was purchased in July by Exeter Property Group of Conshohocken. Demolition was noticed by a neighbor who called the township. Work on demolition has been halted. Township Manager Mike Hession said he visited the site with representatives of the developer and the Historic Preservation Trust of Lancaster County to discuss next steps including a possible $500 fine on Exeter. At the Nov. 4 meeting, the board approved a motion that an architectural salvage firm be used to preserve and document all salvageable materials. These documents will then be donated to both the Historic Preservation Trust and Historical Society of the Cocalico Valley. In lieu of a fine the property owner will also make a $500 donation to the trust to be used for farmland preservation.