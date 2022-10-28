When: East Cocalico Township supervisors meeting, Oct. 20.

What happened: The board defended its pace of its search for a new township manager after a resident last month criticized the board for moving too slowly. Board Chairman Romao “RC” Carrasco, reading from a prepared statement, outlined in detail the hours spent, the meetings attended, and steps taken to fill the important vacancy. It has been 83 days since a recruiter began the process to fill the position, Carrasco said. The job was advertised 54 days ago and resumes began to be reviewed by the supervisors 48 days ago.

Background: The manager’s position has been vacant since June 1 when Mike Hession returned to Denver Borough as full-time manager. Hession had spent the past year dividing his time between the two municipalities in an experimental time-sharing arrangement that, in the end, proved too burdensome. To fill the vacancy the township turned to a recruiting firm, Keystone Municipal Solutions of Allentown. Of the applications received all but five were eliminated after phone interviews. Of the five finalists, four were interviewed. One dropped out before the interviews and one after. The remaining three were deemed not adequately qualified and the search was renewed on Sept. 23.

Quotable: Responding to comments made last month by resident Alan Maxwell, whom Carrasco did not name, he said, “The comments made by a member of the public about the supervisors’ search degrades and ignores the efforts of staff, and professional organizations who are working diligently to recruit a township manager while negatively impacting the efforts of all of these individuals.”

Resident follows up: Maxwell said he appreciated Carrasco’s explanation. “My comments were my opinion as a resident from the outside looking in,” he said. “All residents can do is go with the information they’re provided with and the appearance of what we see.”

Other business: Supervisors listened to a presentation by attorney Dwight Yoder who is seeking a zoning text amendment for the C1 commercial zone. Yoder is representing Hoover Truck Repair on Stevens Road. The business, which repairs cars, trucks and heavy machinery, is looking to build a 17,500-square-foot building on 10 acres on the east side of Route 272. The land is zoned C1 commercial, allowing for car, truck and trailer sales, plus service and repair by special exception, but not large vehicles such as tractor trailers and heavy excavation type equipment. Yoder said his appearance before the board was not to get a ruling of any sort, but just to throw out the idea of a text amendment to see if the board reacted favorably or not because he did not want to waste his client’s financial resources if the board was largely opposed.

Board reaction: The board seems to have reacted favorably while not committing themselves. Carrasco said the preliminary plan “conceptually makes sense,” while supervisor Jeffrey Mitchell said he would like to do “a little more research before I vote something solid up or down.” Supervisor Lorenzo Bonura called the land a “tricky property” because it is divided by “a big power line going through the middle,” though the plan seems to fit the tight tract and still clear the 50-foot power line easements. “I’d say go ahead with the petition,” Bonura said.

What’s next: Yoder said the process requires the applicant to petition the supervisors for review by the township and county planning commissions. The case would then return to the supervisors for a public hearing.