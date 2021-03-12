When: East Cocalico Township Supervisors meeting, March 4.

What happened: Township supervisors unanimously approved several waiver modification requests to clear the path for a massive expansion plan presented by one of the municipality’s largest businesses. Four Seasons Produce, the sprawling fruit and vegetable distributor located along Wabash and North Reading roads, is looking to construct a 129,000-square-foot addition to the south of its existing facility.

Details: Included in the preliminary/final subdivision plan is an additional 21,000-square-foot structure adjacent to North Reading Road to be built in the future. The new construction, said Four Seasons’ representative Randy Groff, would largely be used for cold storage with 3,500 to 4,000 square feet to contain a small operations facility. The addition would double the existing 39 loading docks to a total of 78 docks. Another five docks will be included with the smaller building planned.

Part of a master plan: Brent Leid, the township's engineer, said the Four Seasons facility, first developed in 2004, was master planned for just this type of expansion. The site has adequate sewage and water capacity and no extra connections need to be made, although some existing on-site facilities will have to be relocated. The waiver modification requested nearly all involved stormwater, landscaping and utilities. Leid said that traffic studies showed the intersection of Wabash and North Reading roads “has adequate capacity” to handle the traffic although Four Seasons will be assessed a $116,000 traffic impact fee.

Also: The board agreed to sign a letter of support to Denver Borough to allow the borough to apply for grants to study the feasibility of creating a walking trail along an existing railroad line. The trail would pass through Denver and enter East Cocalico Township.