When: East Cocalico supervisors meeting, April 16.

What happened: During a meeting aired live on YouTube, township supervisors agreed to a countywide resolution extending late payment of real estate taxes to Dec. 31 without a 10% penalty.

Why it matters: The measure is intended to give relief to residents who may have lost income during the coronavirus pandemic. For the resolution to go into effect, it must be approved by every Lancaster County municipality and school district.

Emergency communications: The board voted to commit to a purchase of 12 new radios — three each for Reamstown, Smokestown and Stevens fire companies — at a total cost of about $3,500.

What’s next: Supervisors announced tentative plans to hold their May 7 meeting at the township building at 7 p.m. However, residents should check the township website in the event of change.