What happened: East Cocalico Township supervisors approved body cameras for the 16-member police department at the Sept. 3 meeting, unanimously supporting a request by police Chief Darrick Keppley.

Why it matters: Keppley said the use of the cameras will benefit both the officers and the community “in every sense of the word.”

Quotable: “I think this is the best route for our department at this time,” Keppley said.

The cost: Cost of the cameras and equipment is $69,207. The equipment, manufactured by G Tac will be purchased through Island Tec Services of Ronkonkoma, New York. Township Manager Penny Pollick said that even though the cameras are not a budgeted item, the cost can be covered since, to date, the police department is $90,483 under its projected yearly budget.

Board comment: In voting for the cameras, Supervisor Romao “RC” Carrasco called the cameras “a necessity for this municipality ... an absolutely critical tool our police should have,” he said.

Also: The board approved hiring Cheryl Tapia as its new human resources coordinator and administrative assistant at a salary of $50,000 annually; she will start her duties on Sept. 19.