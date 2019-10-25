When: Supervisors meeting, Oct. 17.
What happened: The board unanimously agreed to a collective bargaining agreement between the township and its road crew workers, who recently unionized as East Cocalico Public Works Union, unaffiliated with any national union.
Why it matters: The agreement lays out the rules for both parties, including management rights, sick and personal leave, leaves of absence, overtime, seniority, handling of grievances and arbitration, insurance, payroll and all other dealings.
Details: Starting hourly pay for 2019 remains at $25, but the agreement calls for a 2.75% increase from 2020 through 2023. Under the agreement, employees gained a holiday — the employee’s birthday — for a total of 10 paid holidays. An employee’s contribution toward health care premiums will be $6.25 biweekly for single coverage, $10 biweekly for employee and spouse and $15 biweekly for family. The agreement allows for employee and family vision and dental expenses of up to $2,000 per year, with up to $1,600 of unused money rolled over to the next year.
What’s next: The agreement will now go to the union’s attorney for review and to be brought back to the township to be signed, perhaps as early as next month.
Official comment: All three supervisors said they agree to the terms of the contract. Because of collective bargaining laws, the board refused to comment, except for supervisor Doug Mackley saying, “We’re fine with it.”
Background: The unionization of the road crew was announced at the board’s Aug. 1 meeting when a letter from the workers was read aloud. It was signed by all three members of the township’s highway department; Daniel Tasco, Troy Young and Brandon Sensenig.
Cable agreement: The board agreed to a franchise agreement with Blue Ridge Communications, provider of cable and internet services. The new agreement will run through March 9, 2027.
— Larry Alexander, Ephrata Review Correspondent