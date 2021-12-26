When: East Cocalico Township supervisors meeting, Dec. 16.

What happened: Supervisors kicked off their new soil sediment reduction program by awarding three grants valued at $26,446 to local farmers.

What it means: Farmers Saving Soil – Stopping Sediment is a grant-based program run by the township and monitored by TeamAg, of Ephrata. The program is intended to help the township reach its sediment reduction goals of eliminating 137,448 pounds of sediment from local streams.

Recipients: The farmers selected and their grants are Warren and Christine Hoover of Stevens ($18,136.50), Nevin Burkholder of Ephrata ($5,265) and Stephen Martin of Denver ($3,045). The Hoovers committed 120.91 acres to the program, Burkholder committed 35.1 acres and Martin 35.1 acres. Payment of the grants is made pending TeamAg’s confirmation that the landowners have reached their sediment reduction goals.

Quotable: “This action by the board will trigger the beginning of the process for TeamAg to go out to do verifications,” Township Manager Mike Hession said.

Funding: Farmers Saving Soil is a 3-year program using funds from the American Rescue Plan Act. Residents were assured that no township tax dollars were involved. The township is expecting another $500,000 from ARPA in 2022 and has until 2024 to spend it. Unspent funds must be returned. After 2024, the township will have to pay to continue the program, which would be reassessed depending upon likely changes in the state’s Municipal Separate Storm Sewer System program.

Other ARPA uses: Former supervisor Doug Mackley asked if any ARPA money was going toward improving sewer and water facilities “since they can get expensive.” Hession called that “a policy decision by the board.” He said a list of potential projects is compiled each year and that board looks it over “to make sure we get the biggest bang” from the funds they are given.

Other business: Supervisors approved placing a “No Right Turn” sign at the intersection of Line and Wabash roads related to eastbound tractor trailer trucks heading for Four Seasons produce. Trucks trying to make that extremely sharp turn have repeatedly damaged and even snapped a PPL utility pole. The signs are a result of a traffic study commissioned by the township. Police Chief Darrick Keppley voiced a concern that the truck silhouette on the sign depicts not a tractor trailer as intended but “a common delivery truck.” Hession said he will look into it to see if the silhouette can be changed.

More changes to Wabash Road: A “No Left Turn” sign is also being suggested for across Wabash Road at the Four Seasons main entranceway to warn truck drivers. Also PPL wishes to relocate the pole itself and replacing it with three others at different locations. One pole would be on Wabash, the other at a new location on Line Road and the third diagonal across the intersection from the current pole. “Even as PPL was out there drawing up the plan, the pole got hit again,” Hession said.

Officer retirements: Keppley announced the impending retirement of two police officers. Michael Firestone, an officer for 27 years, will retire on Jan. 15 and 25-year veteran Keith Neff on Jan. 21. The vote to accept the retirements was followed by Keppley asking permission for conditional hiring of two new officers, Brandon Eberly and Shane Johnson. Both will start Jan. 3. The board approved the request.

Keller House update: Hession said that Exeter Property Group of Conshohocken, the owner of the historic 1848 Samuel Keller house at 261 Weaver Road, has followed through on its promise after being discovered razing the house without permits. As required in an agreement with the township, the Historic Preservation Trust of Lancaster County and the Historical Society of the Cocalico Valley, Exeter Property Group has repurposed the house’s bricks and some timber sections for repairs and improvements at another old house at 78 Weaver Road. In addition, Hession said, the company has apologized to the township zoning officer “for their oversight” and has made a voluntary donation of $4,500 to Historical Preservation Trust of Lancaster County as a sign of their “sincere regret and a token of good faith” to protect other historical sites in the county. The original agreement called for a donation of $500.

What’s next: The supervisors will hold their reorganization meeting at 7 p.m. Jan. 3.