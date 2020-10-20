When: East Cocalico supervisors meeting, Oct. 14.

What happened: Officials representing Reamstown Ambulance and Fire Company and the township exchanged sharp words over finances.

At issue: Suffering from a lack of volunteers three years ago, the Reamstown Ambulance Association requested $96,000 from East Cocalico Township to fund hiring two full-time EMTs and the township agreed. The ambulance company, a branch of the fire company, is running in the red. However, due to a difficulty in providing the municipality with financial documentation needed to satisfy state auditors, that $96,000 remains unpaid.

Reaction: Jeff Garner, president of Reamstown Fire Company, said he has repeatedly given the township the documents it needs to pay the pledged amount, but that it never seems to be sufficient. The last time was in February when the board again told Garner the information was inadequate. The supervisors advised the group to ease the situation by putting their financials onto QuickBooks, a digital accounting program. That was done, yet the argument continues.

Quotable: “We just spent roughly $4,000 to 5,000 to switch over to QuickBooks even though our accountants told us that any municipal government should have been able to work with our numbers the way they were,” Reamstown fire Chief Scott Achey said. “We incurred that additional cost to satisfy you.”

Official responds: Supervisor Romao “RC” Carrasco questioned the documents he had before him. “What I’m looking at here is a profit and loss statement,” he said. “Where’s the balance sheet? A profit and loss statement only gives us part of the information.” Carrasco said the board is “responsible for the public’s money” and that some of the amounts regarding income and the profit and loss statements are “inconsistent.” The figures, he stressed, must satisfy state auditors when they go over the township’s books.

Argument continues: Garner called it a matter of trust. “What I hear you saying is we’re not trustworthy,” he said. “We have a fiduciary responsibility to the community,” Carrasco countered. Garner said, “I'll go back to Reamstown and we’ll consider this discussion closed.” Carrasco asserted, “It’s not closed.”

What’s next: After the meeting, Garner said, “I’m just going to take it back to our board. We’ll look at it and make a decision. But we’ll keep doing what we’re doing.”

In other business: Township financial officer Judy Lumis gave a grim forecast on township revenues in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic. She said the township is looking at local service tax receipts of $275,893, or 27.46% under last year’s figure. That is expected to carry over into 2021. Revenue loss could exceed $80,000. She urged the supervisors to “proceed with caution” as they plan their 2021 budget.