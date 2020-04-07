When: East Cocalico Township supervisors meeting, April 2.

What happened: Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the board decided to close the playground at Old Homestead — East Cocalico’s only township-owned park — and send letters to Reamstown Park Association and Stevens Fire Company asking them close their playgrounds as well. Supervisors also closed the basketball court on Ream Road but kept the tennis court open because players can stay well away from one another, they said.

Remote meeting: The board held its meeting on YouTube, drawing 10 viewers, some of whom took part by emailing questions directly to the board.

In other business: Supervisors ratified a fuel-sharing agreement with the Cocalico School District. The district has built a fuel island near the high school and is reaching out to surrounding governments, schools, fire companies and police departments to share costs. The agreement, which took effect April 1 and expires the end of the current school year, locks in prices of $2.12 per gallon for diesel fuel and $2.02 per gallon for gasoline. These prices do not reflect road taxes since the township, fire companies and the school district are exempt.

In remembrance: The board held a moment of silence for township police Officer Brennan Lied, who was killed in an off-duty car accident on March 10, and for Elizabeth Domeman, the township’s financial administrator who also recently passed away.

What’s next: The township’s April 16 meeting will be held online starting at 9 a.m. Details are available at eastcocalicotownship.com.