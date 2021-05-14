When: East Cocalico supervisors meeting, May 6.

What happened: The township is exploring the feasibility of sharing a manager with Denver Borough. East Cocalico has been without a township manager since March 18.

Quotable: The proposal offers “the potential for a new model in Pennsylvania and certainly new to Lancaster County,” said Romao “RC” Carrasco, who chairs East Cocalico Township supervisors.

Ongoing discussion: Supervisors are discussing the proposal with Denver officials, who have in turn sent the supervisors draft documents “for what that structure would look like,” Carrasco said. Such a merger of duties would fall on Denver Borough Manager Mike Hession.

Background: According to the six-page separation agreement obtained by Right-to-Know Law request, former Township Manager Penny Pollick voluntarily resigned from her position, and a nondisclosure clause bars either party from telling what led to the action. In return for signing, Pollick received a severance package of $210,000, with $90,000 to be paid to her this year and $120,000 in 2022. The agreement gives Pollick accrued vacation pay and township-paid health benefits for two years unless she finds employment elsewhere.

Other business: Supervisors appointed Craig Ebersole to fill Alan Fry’s unexpired term. Ebersole will serve in the roles of vice chairman, assistant treasurer and police commissioner.

Residential plan: Supervisors agreed to three modification waivers on Garman Builders’ sketch plan for 172 homes proposed to be built along Route 897, just west of the intersection with Route 272. The Crossings of Cocalico preliminary plan calls for 52 single-family units, 56 attached dwellings and 64 multifamily units. The modifications would allow the builder some leeway to construct a minimum of 25% single-family homes, keeping duplexes to a minimum of 10% or a maximum of 35%, while townhomes and multifamily units would make up 65% of the total.

What’s next: A supervisors meeting will be at 7 p.m. May 20 and will be in person and on Zoom.