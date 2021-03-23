When: East Cocalico Township supervisors meeting, March 18.

What happened: In surprise move, the board unanimously voted to separate from its township manager, after Chairman Alan Fry made a motion for the “release of Penny Pollick.” Almost immediately after the vote, the Zoom meeting was abruptly concluded without opportunity for questions. The only comment was from Fry, who said it was “a personnel matter.” Supervisors provided no additional information when contacted after the meeting. Pollick attended the meeting but did not comment.

Background: Pollick had been hired as an interim manager in August 2019 and was given the job on a permanent basis during a public meeting Nov. 7, 2019, at a salary of $105,000. Pollick’s sudden departure came two weeks after Fry’s announcement, following the March 4 meeting, that he would step down from the board on March 31.

Reaction: Fry’s announcement left his two fellow supervisors stunned. “It was a total, total surprise,” supervisor Romao “RC” Carrasco said. Fry, whose term ends Dec. 31, was in his 16th year on the board including several years as president. Supervisor Jeff Mitchell thanked Fry “for all the years of work that you’ve done in this township when it comes to the pool and other things.” Carrasco said, “I know you have spent, and the community will never realize it, literally thousands of hours working behind the scenes.”

What’s next: The board announced that anyone wishing to fill Fry’s seat must submit a letter of interest either to the board members or to the township office by March 31. They have 30 days to interview candidates and make a decision. If supervisors can’t agree, then Barry Weaver, appointed in January as the township’s voting alternate, will step in. He has 15 days to interview the candidates and submit a deciding vote.

Quotable: “I’d like to thank the people of our community for electing me to serve all these years as a township supervisor. Good night and God bless,” said Fry at the end of the meeting.

Also: Jarod Hynson, owner of Earth, Turf and Wood landscaping business, voiced his displeasure with a $24,000 traffic impact fee. Hynson asked the board to eliminate the fee or at least “hit the pause button.” The board made no decision.

The issue: Hynson wants to erect a building with bays so he can move his equipment indoors. He said the move will enhance the appearance of the North Reading Road corridor. He also wants to add an office building for his seven office employees. Hynson said he is neither adding employees nor increasing traffic. “Why are we getting slapped with this traffic impact fee?” he asked. “You’re really going after businesses, and it’s not right.”

How traffic impact fees are used: One project that is being eyed for the future that would use traffic impact money is the planned upgrade of the Route 272/West Church Street intersection at a cost of about $1 million.