When: Supervisors meeting, Dec. 5.
What happened: Police Chief Darrick Keppley said he has received three applications for police officer positions and about eight other responses on the township website. He said after the meeting that he will send more in-depth applications to any who are qualified.
Why it’s important: Keppley was authorized to advertise for three new officers as Cpl. Gail Sizer plans to retire Feb. 15, and Cpl. David Fisher plans to retire March 1. He said he hopes to begin interviews in mid-December and have the first officer on the street “maybe by the end of January.”
Police agreement: The board approved an extension to the collective bargaining agreement with the East Cocalico Township Police Officers Association. The deal, which extends the agreement from the end of 2022 to the end of 2025, includes a 2.75% pay increase in both 2023 and 2024 and a 3% increase in 2025.
Recognition: Supervisors lauded resident Troy Trexter, who has voluntarily done landscaping at the township building for the last three years. Trexter plants flowers, weeds the gardens and plants flags on such holidays at Memorial Day and July 4. The board did not decide what to do with a large pottery crock Trexter made with an image of the township building and “East Cocalico Township 2018-2019” on one side, and the names of all township employees on the other.
Road report: Roadmaster Chris Flory said two solar powered traffic calming signs approved by the board last month for North Reamstown Road should be installed and running Dec. 14. The two pole-mounted signs, complete with mounting brackets, solar battery kit, solar panel and speed display base, cost the township $6,140.
Other action: The board gave approval for Union Barrel Works to close a portion of North Reamstown Road from 11:45 p.m. Dec. 31 to 12:15 a.m. Jan. 1 to hold its annual Barrel Drop New Year’s celebration.