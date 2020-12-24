When: East Cocalico Township supervisors meeting, Dec. 17.

What happened: Supervisors unanimously approved the 2021 budget. The $6.1 million spending package ups the property tax rate from 1.733 to 1.769 mills, a 2% increase that raises an extra $3.47 per $100,000 of a home’s assessed value. The increase will generate an extra $36,000 in revenue.

Opposition: Resident Ralph Buckles said he was “terribly opposed” to the tax hike and asked each board member about why the increase was needed.

Responses: Jeffrey Mitchell, who had initially wanted a 4% hike, blamed rising costs, including salaries of “2 to 3% per year.” In addition, roads need to be repaired, and the township is looking into a major realignment project at Route 272 and Church Street, he said. Romao Carraso hadn’t wanted a tax hike at all, but instead wants to see a five-year strategic plan “and then work the numbers backwards.” He said he agreed to the 2% increase only to use as a base number to keep up with the rate of inflation. Chairman Alan Fry concurred with Carrasco, saying the police are getting a 2 1/4% hike per year and the road crew 2 1/2%. There are no pay increases for either the township manager or assistant manager.

Road work: Resident June Kimback pressed the board about why the resurfacing of the streets in the Rose Hill development, which had been budgeted in 2020 but never occurred, was not in the 2021 budget. Instead, they were scheduled to be oiled and chipped. Kimback said the streets had “five large patches” among other problems.

Quotable: “You promised me you’d do it” Kimback said to Fry. “You promised me. So can we please get this earmarked in the budget and get it done next year? Resurfaced. Not oil and chipped.”

Responses: Township Manager Penny Pollack said the board was operating off recommendations by the township’s engineering firm, which concluded that oil and chipping was sufficient. Mitchell said he had never seen the priority list for roads that were to be resurfaced. Carraso said Rose Hill resurfacing had been budgeted for 2020 but it was dropped because of expected losses in revenue due to COVID-19. Kimback kept pushing Fry on the promise she said he’d made, and he told her that he favored resurfacing Rose Hill but his fellow supervisors disagreed.

Quotable: “I’m just one vote,” Fry told her.

Resolution: Carrasco took strong objection to the claim, saying that was not the case at all. Kimback’s complaint is the same one she’s been leveling at the board for the past several meetings without success. But at this meeting, she finally got the board to relent when Fry made a motion to take money out of the capital reserve fund and resurface the streets of Rose Hill. The vote was 2-1 with Mitchell casting the lone no vote. The decision will force the board to reopen the newly passed budget in January to make the change. The budget will then have to be readvertised and put out for public inspection for 30 days before it can be readopted.