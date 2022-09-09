When: East Cocalico supervisors meeting, Sept. 1.

What happened: Supervisors narrowed their search for a new township manager.

Details: Board President Romao “RC” Carrasco announced that the supervisors have interviewed five candidates to fill the position left vacant since June 1. In July, supervisors hired Keystone Municipal Solutions to seek out and supply a qualified list of candidates. The township is still accepting applications, and Carrasco said he hopes to name a manager by the end of the year.

Quotable: “We’re diligently working as fast as we can because our staff is working hard and doing an excellent job of covering for each other and helping out,” Carrasco said. “Our concern is we’re going to burn out the staff. We hope to have someone in here before the holidays.”

HVAC: The board is seeking bids for compressors in two air-conditioning units at the municipal building. Supervisors approved an estimate from Haller Enterprises of Lititz to replace a zone damper in the AC system for $2,773.

Resignation: Ray Wolf is resigning from the East Cocalico Township Authority, where he had been a member since 2007. His last day is Oct. 31.

What’s next: Supervisors meet next at 9 a.m. Sept. 15.