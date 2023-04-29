When: East Cocalico Township supervisors meeting, April 20.

What happened: Supervisor Romao “RC” Carrasco said the board received a note from Township Manager Tommy Ryan that Ryan called “a confidential memo” involving “personnel and potential litigation.” Carrasco said he did not consider it confidential.

Quotable: “This is an item I feel should be discussed in public,” he said.

Memo: Ryan’s memo was related to the township’s practice of paying insurance premiums for fire vehicles for all three township companies — Smokestown, Stevens and Reamstown. Ryan recommended the fire companies pay their own insurance and receive reimbursement from the township.

Why it matters: Ryan, who came to the township in January, explained that East Cocalico’s practice “is unheard of” in his 30 years in municipal government. His concern was that “any municipality insuring a vehicle it does not own and does not control is very different to say the least.”

More info: Ryan said fire vehicles are the costliest vehicles the township insures and, in the event of an accident, could be regarded as a “catastrophic loss.” He cautioned the board to do more regarding background checks of drivers if they continue to cover the insurance.

Quotable: Vice Chair Jeff Mitchell said he could see Ryan’s point. “All the township vehicles, whether they are police cars or public works trucks, they all come under our management. Our employees are checked out by us. This is a different situation. The fire companies are their own bosses. They decide who drives and who doesn’t. I see it as a liability for us the way it’s set up.”

Comments: Stevens Fire Chief Chad Weaver disagreed. “We provide driver information to whoever it is in the township and it’s verified,” he said. “We get no say in whether they drive or not.” Weaver said the current method of the township paying the insurance is more cost effective. “If you think you don’t get a bulk discount for the number of vehicles you have, you’re crazy,” he said. “If you’re going to reimburse us, which is great, it’s going to cost you more.”

Details: Weaver said the fire companies carry extra insurance for the firefighters’ relief association and portable equipment “while the township is just insuring the vehicles.”

Cost comments: Smokestown Fire Chief Donny Stover said compared to neighboring municipalities, East Cocalico is “cheap” when it come to fire protection. Referring to the annual $35,000 donation the township makes to all three of its companies, Stover said, “You guys don’t give us hardly any money. We appreciate the $35,000, but Denver gave its fire company eighty-some thousand dollars and now you’re putting something else on our plate. We’re volunteers.”

Fire contribution: Carrasco said the donation went up from $25,000 to $30,000 and then $35,000 since he’s been on the board, acknowledging that the township “hadn’t even kept up with cost of living.” The board pointed out that the township paid the fuel bills for the companies in 2022, purchased new radios and helped buy new air packs.

What’s next: The next meeting will take place at 7 p.m. May 4 at the township building.