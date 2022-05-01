When: East Cocalico Township supervisors meeting, April 26.

What happened: The board discussed renewing a program which provides tax breaks to new businesses. The township’s Local Economic Revitalization Tax Assistance program, known as LERTA, is set to expire on Nov. 26.

Background: The program offers a five-year agreement agreement between the township and a potential new business owner that provides a 100% real estate tax exemption for the first two years, 75% for the third year, 50% in year four and 25% in year five. The exemption is gone by the sixth year. Nine businesses have taken advantage of LERTA. They are DORMA, UGI, Garden Spot Frame & Alignment Service, Presidential Cabinets, Red Run Exhaust, Stevens Feed Mill, Sturdy Built Manufacturing, Ingham’s Powder Coating and Earth, Turf, & Wood.

Next steps: Township Manager Mike Hession said he was seeking direction from the board on how to proceed. Once a decision is made, it must be run by the Lancaster County commissioners and the Cocalico School District because it will affect real estate tax income. Also, the board will need to draft a new ordinance that must be voted on.

Reaction: The feedback Hession received from the board was positive. “I think LERTA is a good program,” said Chairman Romao “RC” Carrasco. “I think it’s an incentive to attract new businesses to the area,” he said. Supervisor Jeffrey Mitchell said, “I think it has been successful through the years, and I’d like to see to see it continue.” Supervisor Lorenzo Bonura acknowledged that LERTA “is a way of bringing new businesses into the area.” As for when to end the program he noted that the township still has land eligible for development. “I say renew it for a few years and the see where we’re at then,” Bonura said. Carrasco added that “the market will decide” when to end LERTA.

In other business: The board approved a final land development plan for a 117,000-square-foot warehouse at 425 S. Muddy Creek Road. The developer, Conshohocken-based Catalyst, is looking to place the warehouse on a 13-acre plot at the intersection of Muddy Creek and Trost roads, opposite the Acme warehouse.